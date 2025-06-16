Kentucky sophomore Trent Noah on Pitt transfer Jaland Lowe: 'He's incredible'
One of the Kentucky Wildcats' big offseason additions was that of former Pitt point guard Jaland Lowe.
Last season, Lowe led the Panthers in scoring, averaging 16.8 points per game while also putting up 5.5 assists, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.8 steals per contest in the ACC.
One of the big off-season talks about Lowe has been his efficiency, as he shot 37.6% from the field and 26.6% from the field last season.
Trent Noah talked to the media on Monday, and he chimed in with his thoughts on Lowe as a player and a teammate.
Here is what Noah had to say to the media about Lowe, "He's an ultra-quick guard. He can really dance with the ball. He's good out of ball screens. He's a really good shooter. I know his percentage weren't great last year, but he took a lot of shots, and he took a lot of difficult ones because he had to in that offense. He's incredible. I really like his game a lot, and he has become one of my close friends."
Noah went on to talk about how well Lowe is going to fit into Pope's offense and why this will improve his shooting splits.
Some are concerned with the numbers from last season at Pitt out of Lowe, but he is a perfect fit to play point guard in the Pope system. Lowe is going to be one of the best point guards in the SEC this season and improve all of his numbers from the field.