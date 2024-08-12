Kentucky star explains if he will support Coach John Calipari, Kentucky, or both
One of the interesting offseason debates surrounding Kentucky basketball is which team former John Calipari players will support: Kentucky or Arkansas?
During the TBT, Willie Cauley-Stein answered this question, saying he is always going to be a Kentucky fan, but he will support Coach Calipari as well.
On the Sources Say Podcast, Sheppard was asked this question, and he gave the perfect answer.
Sheppard had this to say about who he will support next season on the Sources Say Podcast, "I don’t think it’s weird at all. Coach Cal is my coach, I still talk to him multiple times a week. He’ll text and call me and we’ll cut up here and there. It’s been good seeing him, and I’m looking forward to watching them this year, watching him coach. But at the end of the day, I’m a Kentucky fan. I’m from Kentucky, I played at Kentucky. I’ll continue to cheer for Kentucky no matter what.”
This is a little different for Sheppard than it was for Cauley-Stein because he was born and raised in Kentucky. Sheppard's dad played at Kentucky, so he grew up wearing blue and white. Sheppard is loved by all in the Bluegrass State, so it is no surprise that he is always going to rock the Kentucky blue.
It is also understandable that he will stay close with Coach Calipari. Coach Cal turned Sheppard into the number three overall pick in the NBA Draft.
Sheppard is getting ready for his rookie season, where he will be a key player off the bench for a Houston Rockets team poised for a breakout season with a ton of young talent.