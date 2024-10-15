Kentucky star Jaxson Robinson named to All-SEC Third Team
Kentucky is going to have an excellent basketball team during the 2024-25 season, which is why the Wildcats were ranked as the 23rd overall team in the first AP Poll. One of the big reasons Kentucky is a team many believe could overachieve this season is the play of Jaxson Robinson.
Robinson was a star last season for the BYU Cougars with Coach Mark Pope, and now he is expected to be the best player for the Kentucky Wildcats. The SEC media picked Robinson to be on the All-SEC Third Team. This feels a little low for a player who has a real shot at averaging around 18-20 points per game for the Wildcats.
Robinson is a player who will be on a higher All-SEC team at the end of the season and is a player who has a shot of even being an All-American. The 6'7 wing is one of the most underrated players on one of the most underrated teams in the SEC.
Robinson is the type of player who can shoot the ball but will also get to the rim a lot for the Wildcats this season. It has been great to hear how good Robinson is shooting so far this offseason, knowing he is going to be the guy who will be called upon to score when Coach Pope needs a basket.
It is going to be a special season for Robinson and the Wildcats, where both will shock the college basketball world.