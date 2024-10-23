Kentucky star listed in recent 2025 NBA Mock Draft
One interesting part of this 2024-25 Kentucky basketball season for the Wildcats will be seeing if any players on this roster are taken in the 2025 NBA Draft. Kentucky fans have gotten used to nearly half of the team being taken in the NBA Draft, but Coach Mark Pope will have more veteran players to where this won't happen as often.
This does not mean Kentucky won't be putting a lot of talent in the NBA every year. It just means it won't be as much as Kentucky fans saw during the John Calipari era.
According to Hoops Hype, the one Wildcat who will be drafted is Jaxson Robinson as they had him going 51st in their recent 2025 mock draft. Cyro Asseo de Choch of Hoops Hype had this to say about Robinson as an NBA prospect, "Robinson is an athletic, long wing known for his efficient shooting and ability to finish above the rim, but he needs to improve his shooting consistency and decision-making."
Robinson is a player that has a ton of NBA upside as he is long and can score the basketball at a high level. There was a time this offseason where people thought he was going to be drafted, but he decided to follow his coach to Kentucky.
When it comes to NBA Draft upside, there is no question Robinson has the most, but players like Brandon Garrison, Andrew Carr, and Collin Chandler could all be taken in the draft. Kentucky has a ton of next level talent on this roster.