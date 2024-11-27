Kentucky star Otega Oweh discussed how he can be consistent every game
Otega Oweh has had an excellent season for the Kentucky Wildcats, six games in, averaging 16.5 points. The other impressive part about Oweh's early season success is that he is shooting 56.5% from the field and 44.4% from three.
Heading into the season, one thing Oweh needed to improve on was his free throw shooting. Oweh shot 64.3% last year for Oklahoma, which won't get the job done. Knowing he is the type of player that gets downhill, he needs to shoot better, and so far this year, he has. Oweh is shooting 84% from the charity stripe so far this season.
After the win over the Hilltoppers, Oweh discussed his consistent play early into the season. Here is what Oweh had to say after the win over WKU about how he can be consistent every night, “Just going into every game with the same mindset and trying to be aggressive and go after the ball. I think that is what I bring to the team is being a two-way player. I am just trying to be aggressive every single game and do the things that I can control.”
It will be a ton of fun for Big Blue Nation to watch Oweh play this season, as he looks like he will be the team's most consistent scorer. Oweh is one of the best players in college basketball when it comes to getting downhill. Oweh's elite play has been an early season boost for the Wildcats, and if it keeps up, it will be huge for Coach Pope's squad.