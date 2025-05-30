Kentucky star Otega Oweh explains his decision to pull out of the NBA Draft
Big Blue Nation got very exciting news on Wednesday when they found out star guard Otega Oweh was pulling his name out of the NBA Draft and returning to Lexington for one more season.
Oweh rode this decision all the way out as he removed his name from the draft on the last possible day, but all that matters is that he will be back in Rupp Arena next season.
Oweh had this to say to ESPN about why he pulled his name out of the NBA Draft, "I got great feedback from NBA teams, but the consensus was to come back to school and have a great year. I want to try and up my stock even more and put myself in a position to win a national championship with all the possible accolades that come with that."
This quote from Oweh should have Kentucky fans excited as the NBA scouts seemed to really like what the Wildcat's star player was doing in these workouts.
This season, Oweh will be hoping to lead Kentucky to its ninth national title while also improving on the things NBA teams told him to work on in hopes of helping him be selected in the first-round next year.
Oweh has a real shot to be the SEC Player of the Year, and there is even a world where he could win National Player of the Year. The sky is the limit for Kentucky's slasher, but fans can expect another season of massive numbers from 00 in Lexington, Kentucky.