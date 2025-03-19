Kentucky star Otega Oweh is receiving disrespect ahead of the NCAA Tournament
The NCAA Tournament will get kicked off for the Kentucky Wildcats on Friday evening in Milwaukee as Mark Pope's team takes on the Troy Trojans.
The few days leading up to the start of the Big Dance after the Selection Show are always filled with different lists, brackets, and rankings. A great example of this is an article from Bleacher Report that listed the 25 best players in the NCAA Tournament.
The one issue with this article is that Kentucky star Otega Oweh is not listed as one of the top players in the NCAA Tournament. Oweh averaged 16.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.6 steals per game in college basketball's best conference.
There are not 25 players better than Oweh in the NCAA Tournament, but he will be able to prove that once the Big Dance is officially here for the Wildcats.
Over his last four games, Oweh is averaging 20.2 points per game as he is taking over the scoring efforts for the Wildcats with Jaxson Robinson out for the season. The Second Team All-SEC performer is one of the best drivers in all of college basketball, as it is nearly impossible to stop Oweh when he gets going downhill with a head of steam.
The one thing is very clear about Pope's team is the fact that they don't care about personal accolades. This means that Oweh wouldn't be upset to not see his name on his list, but he does have every right to be. Oweh is going to be a star for the Wildcats in the Big Dance.