Kentucky star Otega Oweh needs a big bounce back game against his former school
Otega Oweh has been Mr. Reliable for the Kentucky Wildcats this season, but for the first time all year, he didn't score in double figures against Alabama. In the loss to the Crimson Tide, Oweh scored only two points while going 1-9 from the field. Oweh fouled out of the game and was only able to play 22 minutes due to fouls, causing an early exit.
In college athletics, players have to have a short memory, so Oweh needs to put this performance behind him and get ready for the Wildcat's massive upcoming game on Wednesday.
The Wildcats Wednesday matchup will be a homecoming for Oweh as he started his career playing for the Oklahoma Sooners. Now Oweh is the Wildcat's best player who is averaging 15.7 points per game.
This Oklahoma team is 4-10 in SEC play, but the Sooners are a team that can beat anyone if they play well, which is a common theme among the SEC teams at the bottom of the conference.
On Saturday, the Sooners proved this point by taking down the Mississippi State Bulldogs at home, so they will be looking for back-to-back big wins in their home gym.
The Wildcats must find a way to take down the Sooners because if they don't, it will likely end their chances of getting a three seed in the NCAA Tournament and getting the eighth seed in the SEC Tournament.
If Kentucky is going to take down the Sooners, they need Oweh to bounce back in a big way with a high-scoring game against his former team.