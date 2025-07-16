Kentucky star Otega Oweh predicted to win SEC Player of the Year
Last season, the SEC had a dominant year in college basketball, and many considered it to be the best conference in college basketball history. In a historic conference, one of the best players was Kentucky star Otega Oweh.
During the 2024-25 season, Oweh led Mark Pope's Kentucky Wildcats in scoring, averaging 16.2 points per game. The season Oweh had in year one at Kentucky earned him All-SEC Second Team honors, but he has his eyes on a higher honor this season.
Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports just put out his preview of the SEC, and in this article, he predicted Oweh to win SEC Player of the Year. This should come as a surprise to absolutely nobody, as there is a lot left in the tank for Oweh to improve on what he did last season.
Coach Pope also has added a lot of pieces around Oweh that should help elevate his game to the next level.
This offseason, Oweh has been working on his jump shot, and if he is able to get more consistent as a three-point shooter, he could average over 20 points per game this season and be a First-Team All-American.
There will be a lot of hype surrounding Oweh this season and for good reason. He is the best player in the nation at getting to the rim and is an elite defender. The three-point shot could take him over the hump to being the best player in the nation if he can improve this over the next few months.
Otega Oweh is going to cement his name as a Kentucky legend this season.