Kentucky star ranked as best defensive player in college basketball
The Kentucky Wildcats are known as an offensive team, but this basketball team has plenty of defensive stars as well. The best defender for the Wildcats, according to the analytics website Evan Miya, is seven-footer Amari Williams.
Not only is Williams the best defender for the Wildcats, but according to these stats, he is the best defender in all of college basketball. When looking at the stats, it is hard to deny that Williams is the best defender in all of college basketball, as he is tied for eighth in college basketball in rebounds per game at 10.7. Williams is also one of the best shot blockers in college basketball, as he is blocking two per game.
It is not a surprise as he was the Defensive Player of the Year multiple times in Drexel's conference before making the move to Lexington.
Williams is averaging 9.3 points per game, so while defense is where he has been special, he has also scored a lot for the Wildcats. Kentucky's starting center is going to account for a lot of double-doubles this year.
Williams has drawn some frustration from Big Blue Nation for turning the ball over, which is fair, but the offense does run through him. If Williams can cut out some of the silly passes and just make sound decisions it will really help his numbers and this team.
If Williams is able to do this and cut down the turnover number, he is going to have a truly special season for the Wildcats. Kentucky has a star in Williams, as he is the best defender in college hoops.