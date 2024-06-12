Kentucky star Reed Sheppard will attend the NBA Draft in person
The NBA Draft continues to approach as it will take place at the end of June, and some former Wildcats will hear their names called. One of those players who will be selected in the NBA Draft is Reed Sheppard, and more than likely, the Kentucky kid from London will be taken in the top five.
Yesterday, Jonathan Givony of ESPN announced that Sheppard would be attending the 2024 NBA Draft in person in the Green Room to hear his name called live. The NBA always invites some of the players who are sure to be lottery picks to attend the draft in person, and Sheppard will be one of those players. This will be an exciting moment for Sheppard as he will be able to hug his mom and dad as he goes up to the stage after being drafted. This moment will bring tears to the eyes of every member of the Big Blue Nation.
Sheppard is going in the top five in pretty much every NBA Mock draft and was taken as high as number two in one that came out recently. The best fit for Sheppard still feels like the Houston Rockets, but the former Wildcat will be happy to go play for whichever team drafts him on the 26th of June.
Sheppard's ability to shoot the ball and facilitate are the attributes that have NBA GMs excited about him as a prospect. Last season for Kentucky, Sheppard was one of the best shooters in all of college basketball, and that should follow him to the next level.