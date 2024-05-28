Kentucky transfer Andrew Carr pulls his name out of the 2024 NBA Draft
Another soon to be Wildcat just pulled his name out of the NBA Draft as Andrew Carr announced he will 100% be making the move to Lexington. This doesn't come as much of a surprise, but it is great to hear that Carr will definitely play for the Wildcats.
Last season, Carr played for Wake Forrest and averaged 13.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. He is an elite shooting big man and is a big season in Lexington, away from being a player who could be taken in the NBA Draft.
I believe Carr is one of the most underrated players on this team, and he could be one of the best power forwards in college hoops next season.
Coach Pope had this to say about what Carr brings to the table, “Andrew Carr is the prototypical college and NBA power forward. He’s incredibly skilled and an elite level decision maker. He shoots the ball with terrific range and is a force inside, shooting 66 percent on 2-point field goal attempts. Andrew understands what it means to wear this jersey and he understands the assignment and why he is coming to Lexington. He’s been a captain of every team he’s ever been associated with. He’s a steadying force and a great leader who Kentucky fans are going to love.”
Now Kentucky fans are still waiting on the decision of Jaxson Robinson as he could be the best scorer for the Wildcats if he pulls out of the draft and transfer to UK.