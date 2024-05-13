Kentucky transfer portal target commits to Washington will earn 2 million in NIL
One player who Mark Pope was after early into the transfer portal was Utah State transfer Great Osobor. Last season for the Aggies Osobor averaged 17.7 points per game to go with nine rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 1.3 steals.
The 6'8 250 pound forward from Bradford, England, is a force down low but is also a great passer, which would have made him a really good fit for Mark Pope's system.
Osobor came on a visit to Lexington, and it seemed like the Wildcats had a real chance to land him, but Washington threw a number at Osobor that he couldn't turn down when it came to NIL money. The forward will make two million dollars next seaosn for the Huskies and will be the highest paid player in all of college hoops.
While Osobor would have been a massive addition to the team, it would have been hard for Kentucky to have given him NIL money anywhere near that total Washington gave him, knowing the Wildcats have an entire roster to fill.
Kentucky is doing just fine on the NIL front. The issue right now is that they have to go get a ton of guys to make a move to Lexington, and they won't be able to win every bidding war.
The situation will be very different at Kentucky for Coach Pope when it comes to NIL, so he will need to get used to how this is going to work in the SEC.
Osobor is a great player, but the Wildcats have Andrew Carr, who is going to be an offensive weapon for Coach Pope.