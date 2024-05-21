Kentucky transfer portal target selected in recent NBA Mock Draft
The Kentucky basketball roster is almost complete, but Coach Mark Pope is still looking to add a few more players via the transfer portal and high school recruiting.
One player who has been connected to Kentucky is Jaxson Robinson, who played for Pope at BYU last season. Robinson was partaking in NBA Draft related events and it sounds like he has a real shot to be drafted.
In a recent NBA Mock Draft from Bleacher Report, they have Robinson going 49th overall to the Indiana Pacers. You have to believe that if Robinson thinks he will be drafted, he will stay in the draft.
If Robinson doesn't stay in the draft, he is a player that Kentucky has a really solid chance to land who would be one of the best guards in the transfer portal.
Here is Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report's reasoning for Robinson going 49th, "Teams are still wondering about Jaxson Robinson's status for the draft with former head coach Mark Pope now coaching Kentucky. While his scoring and shooting results were mixed at the combine, he was still able to showcase his picturesque stroke. Measuring under 6'5" in socks was disappointing, however, particularly given his athletic limitations. He'll be a second-round name if he stays in the draft for teams willing to bet on a shotmaking specialist."
Last season for Coach Pope at BYU, Robinson averaged 14.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game while shooting 42.6% from the field and a career-high 35.4% from three.