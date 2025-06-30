Kentucky vs. Louisville will be the best game in college basketball this season
Many college basketball fans have forgotten about the Kentucky vs. Louisville rivalry over the last handful of seasons due to the struggles the Cardinals went through after Rick Pitino was no longer with the program.
While some have forgotten, this rivalry is one of the best in all of college basketball when these two programs are in a good spot. John Calipari and Pitino had some elite battles while they were at these two schools, and now the baton has been passed on.
Mark Pope has taken over at Kentucky, and Pat Kelsey is the new head man at Louisville, and the rivalry is on its way back to being elite.
Kentucky won the first matchup between these two coaches in Rupp Arena last season, but this year will be on a different level.
Both Kentucky and Louisville have top ten rosters in college basketball this season, and this battle in the KFC Yum Center could be the best game in all of college basketball.
A lot of talk has been sparked around this game due to Kentucky's Jasper Johnson and Louisville's Mikel Brown Jr. playing in the FIBA World Cup in Switzerland. While Johnson has shown flashes, Brown Jr. has been a star and will be one of the best players in the nation this season.
Kentucky and Louisville have close rosters, and the edge could go either way based on who you ask. The hype around this game coming up in November will be through the roof and will set up the Kentucky vs. Louisville rivalry being fully back for the foreseeable future.