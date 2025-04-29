Kentucky was given an excellent seed in Joe Lunardi's Way Too Early 2026 Bracketology
The NCAA Tournament just ended, so some might believe it is time for Joe Lunardi to get some rest, but that is not the case. Lunardi recently released his way too early Bracketology for the 2026 NCAA Tournament, and he seems to really like the Kentucky Wildcats.
In this Bracketology update Lunardi had the Wildcats listed as a two seed in the Midwest Region. Mark Pope's team would be opening up NCAA Tournament play against North Alabama, then play the winner of ten-seed Creighton and seven-seed Illinois. The one seed in this region is the Purdue Boilermakers.
Last season, the SEC had the most teams in the tournament from any conference, and according to this Bracketology update from Lunardi, the Southeastern Conference will do it once again. Lunardi had 13 SEC teams in the tournament, just edging out the Big Ten, who had 12.
Coach Pope's team has a real shot to be one seed with all of the elite talent he has coming in this season, but Big Blue Nation would be very happy with a two-seed.
Kentucky has the roster to win it all this season, and if some of these players exceed expectations, the Wildcats could be the top dog all season long.
SEC play, once again, is going to be tough, and with all of the great coaches in the conference, this won't be changing any time soon.
Last season, the Wildcats were in the middle of the pack in the SEC, but that won't be the case this year as Pope's team will be at the top.