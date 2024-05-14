Kentucky Wildcats set to host talented transfer from Fairleigh Dickinson
The Kentucky Wildcats are set to host a talented forward in the transfer portal. According to Jacob Polacheck of KSR, Kentucky's coaching staff met with Fairleigh Dickinson transfer Ansley Almonor on Zoom over the weekend, and now he will visit Lexington on Tuesday.
Last season for the Knights, Almonor averaged 16.4 points per game while also pulling down 5.1 rebounds and dishing 1.7 assists. The 6'7 forward shot 39.4% from deep last season and 80% from the free throw line.
You have to think that Almonor has some serious interest in playing for the Kentucky Wildcats, as he is coming into town for a visit.
When you look at the roster, it will be interesting to see if he ends up choosing the Kentucky Wildcats and how this will affect the lineup. He likely can play the three and four positions, but he won't start over anyone in the conversation, and more than likely, Andrew Carr is locked in as the guy at the four.
But you have to remember there are only five starting spots, so not every player Coach Pope has brought in can play. Some of these guys are going to have to be okay coming off of the bench and Almonor would more than likely be one of those guys.
We will see how the visit goes, but there is a lot of buzz that Almonor is a name that Big Blue Nation needs to pay attention to. He would be a very talented bench player on this roster.