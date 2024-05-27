Kentucky will be hosting a 2025 five-star who is considering reclassifying to 2024
Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats are after a five-star small forward in the 2025 class. Will Riley is a 6'8, 180-pound small forward, and when you watch the film of the Canadian, he is an elite shooter. As a 6'8 three, he is able to get shots over players guarding him and has really solid shooting form.
He would fit perfectly into the system Coach Pope runs as he is a bigger player who can shoot and pass. He also isn't afraid to help on the boards, which is something you love to see.
Right now, the question about Riley is which recruiting class he is going to end up being a part of. Currently, Riley is in the 2025 recruiting class, where he is ranked as the 16th best player according to 247Sports composite rankings. He is thinking about making the jump up to the 2024 class, which means he will be on a college team next season if he makes that decision.
Riley has told reporters that he plans to make a decision on which class he will be a part of at some point in mid to late June. Riley has also planned a visit to Kentucky for the beginning of June, where he will get to learn more about Coach Pope's plans for him.
This is an interesting recruitment to follow, as Riley will help Kentucky in either the 2024 class or 2025 class if he decides to play for Coach Pope. This is a name for Big Blue Nation to remember.