Kentucky will be without a key starter when the #5 Tennessee Volunteers come to town
The Kentucky Wildcats are getting ready to host the Tennessee Volunteers in Rupp Arena for a top 15 showdown. The Wildcats beat the Vols in Knoxville just a few weeks ago, and Mark Pope's team will look for the sweep while Tennessee looks for revenge.
The initial injury report for this basketball game was released Monday night, and the Wildcats will be without Jaxson Robinson. Heading into the game against South Carolina, Robinson had a banged-up wrist but played through the injury. Late in the game, he hurt his wrist again, and now he is out heading into this game against the Vols.
On the good news side of things for the Wildcats, Lamont Butler is probable, which means more than likely he will be able to suit up in this game. Knowing Robinson is the second-leading scorer on this team, the Wildcats will have to look for offense in other ways.
Koby Brea had a big game for Kentucky when these two teams first met, so the Vols will do everything in their power to keep the ball out of the hands of the best shooter in college basketball.
Butler will have to play some good defense in this game but also facilitate the offense, as Tennessee has one of the best defenses in college hoops.
It is going to be fascinating to see how the Wildcats play without Robinson on the floor, as he shoots the ball a lot for this team. Kentucky needs to find a way to win this game, and they will have to do it without one of their best players.