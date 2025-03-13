Kentucky will face an Oklahoma team fighting for their NCAA Tournament life in the SEC Tournament
One of the best games during SEC play this season was when the Kentucky Wildcats made the trip to Norman, Oklahoma, to take on the Sooners. This game took place on February 27th, so these two teams met about two weeks ago.
Kentucky was able to pull out the win over the Sooner thanks to a buzzer-beater from Otega Oweh, who was facing his former school. There was some jawing between the two teams after the game ended, so both sides will really want to win this.
Oklahoma's win over Georgia likely got the Sooners in the NCAA Tournament, but their coach, Porter Moser, will keep preaching the mentality that they need to win.
While Oklahoma might be in the Tournament now, they are still fighting to improve their seeding, and the Sooners will be hungry in this game.
Oklahoma's freshman phenom Jeremiah Fears was incredible in the Sooner win over Georgia on Wednesday night, scoring 29 points, so Kentucky will have to slow him. Fears had 18 points the last time these teams met.
There is going to be a lot of talking back and forth between these two teams, so the Wildcats need to keep their composure and use this to help fuel them.
Kentucky has a chance to be a two-seed in the NCAA Tournament with a run in Nashville, so the Wildcats would really love to get things started with a big win over Oklahoma. Kentucky will take on the Sooners at 9:30 pm ET, and this game will be on the SEC Network.