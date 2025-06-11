Kentucky will face off with a blue blood program in the SEC/ACC Challenge
One of the most exciting events in college basketball is the SEC/ACC Challenge, and Mark Pope is looking for his first win in this event. Last season, the Wildcats went on the road and lost to the Clemson Tigers.
This year, the Wildcats will be hosting the North Carolina Tar Heels in Rupp Arena for what should be an exciting matchup.
The last time these two programs met was in Atlanta when John Calipari's Wildcats took down the Tar Heels in the CBS Sports Classic.
The big talking point in this matchup will be the fact that former Kentucky target Caleb Wilson committed to the Tar Heels, and Big Blue Nation did not like the way this went down as it felt like he was going to be a Wildcat for a very long time.
Wilson is going to be a special player at UNC, but Kentucky is going to have to slow the five-star if they are going to beat the Tar Heels.
Coach Pope loves playing in these big games, and anytime two blue bloods matchup on the hardwood, it is going to be a great game. Rupp Arena is going to be very excited to welcome in the Tar Heels for what should be a ranked matchup.
Pope is 0-1 so far in this challenge, so he will, without question, want to get a win to help represent the SEC. Last season, the SEC dominated the ACC in this event, and Kentucky would love to help in that effort this season.