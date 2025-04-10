Kentucky will get a visit from the best shooter in the transfer portal
Kentucky will have another transfer on campus for a visit soon. After having Mackenzie Mgbako and Taylor Bol Bowen on campus recently, there will be a more prioritized target on campus very soon. According to 247 Sports' Dushawn London, Sam Houston transfer guard Lamar Wilkerson will be taking a trip to Lexington, among other schools, before making his decision.
Wilkerson, a 6-5 sharpshooting guard, is receiving some very serious interest from the Kentucky staff, and the Wildcats seem to be gaining momentum as the recruitment heads into the visits stage. Along with Kentucky, Wilkerson will be taking visits to Auburn, Ole Miss and Indiana. As for his recruitment, earlier this week, Indiana was seen as the team with the most momentum, but as of late, Kentucky has made some serious ground. It's worth noting that transfers will not be able to take visits until the dead period ends on April 10, as Wilkerson's visits are expected to begin this weekend.
A sharpshooter would do wonders for Kentucky's backcourt after they have filled up on playmakers and athletic guards who can get to the rim, so Wilkerson would be a great get for the Kentucky staff. This past season at Sam Houston, the 6-5 guard averaged 20.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists, shooting 47.7 percent overall and 44.5 percent from deep at 7.7 attempts per game. Other guards atop Kentucky's radar include Jaron Pierre Jr. and Wesley Yates. Pierre's recruitment has been very quiet lately, but as for Yates, a lot of Washington buzz has been linked with him recently.
Could Wilkerson be the sharpshooter to fulfill Kentucky's already impressive-looking backcourt? We'll see soon after he takes his visits.