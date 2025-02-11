Kentucky will have a 2025 five-star PF in person for its matchup with Tennessee
Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats missed on five-star Caleb Wilson as he chose to play his college hoops at North Carolina. Now, Coach Pope and his staff have found another five-star power forward to pursue in the 2025 class, and that is Nate Ament.
Kentucky is trying to come from behind in this recruitment as they were more focused on Wilson, but now that he chose UNC, the Wildcats are putting the full-court press on Ament. The 6'9 power forward was at Kentucky's matchup against Tennessee in Knoxville to visit Rick Barnes's program. Now, according to Jacob Polacheck of KSR, Ament will be in Lexington this evening for an official visit.
Kentucky is still behind in this recruitment, but clearly, Ament has an interest in playing basketball at the University of Kentucky, so the coaching staff needs to keep pushing after him.
Tennessee is one of the schools that Ament is heavily considering, so if the Wildcats were able to sweep them with the five-star in person for both games, perhaps it would go a long way to help Kentucky in this recruitment.
Even if the Wildcats aren't able to land Ament, it is great to see that Coach Pope is never scared to hop in on a recruiting battle, even if he is coming from behind.
Ament picked a rough day to visit Lexington with all of the snow, but hopefully, the Rupp Arena crowd, despite the snow, will be electric, and this could help the Wildcat's chances of landing yet another elite recruit in the 2025 class.