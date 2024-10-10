Kentucky will have a 2026 five-star recruit in attendance for Big Blue Madness
Mark Pope and his coaching staff have begun recruiting the 2026 class despite not quite being finished with the 2025 class. Recruiting is all about building relationships, so Coach Pope needs to start getting to know these 2026 recruits and their families.
Coach Pope has begun recruiting Anthony Thompson of late, and he will be in Lexington on Friday for Big Blue Madness. The Kentucky staff wants as many recruits in Lexington on Friday for Big Blue Madness as possible because it is going to be one of the most exciting events in a very long time. The special LED floor, on top of the excitement of welcoming in a new season, has everyone in the Bluegrass State excited.
Thompson is a 6'7 small forward who attends Western Reserve Academy in Hudson, Ohio. The elite small forward is ranked as the number 17 player in the 2026 class according to 247Sports composite rankings.
On top of Kentucky, Thompson holds offers from UCLA, Texas, Ohio State, Purdue, Louisville, and Michigan State, as well as many more top schools in college basketball. He is a perfect fit for Coach Pope's system, so having him in Lexington for Big Blue Madness will be a great first step for the Kentucky coaching staff to recruit one of the best players in their 2026 class.
The goal for the staff will be to make a solid impression on Thompson, and Big Blue Nation should help with that. Coach Pope and his staff will bring in an excellent 2026 recruiting class.