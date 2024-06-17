Kentucky will have an elite frontcourt during the 2024-25 season
Coach Mark Pope has almost completed his first roster as the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats, and this team will be excellent. Coach Pope hit the transfer portal hard and brought in an elite mix of defenders and scorers who should help Kentucky be a balanced team.
Kentucky fans feel great about the entire roster, but the most excitement is around the frontcourt. Coach Pope added Amari Williams from Drexel, who will more than likely start at center for the Wildcats. Williams is an elite defensive player who multiple times won his conferences Defensive Player of the Year Award. Now, Williams has a chance to win this award in the SEC. While Williams can score, he is known mostly as a defender.
Coach Pope added Andrew Carr from Wake Forrest, and he will be this team's starting four. Carr is incredibly fluid with the basketball and has the handle of a guard despite standing 6'10. He can shoot the three-ball at a high level and was truly made for Coach Pope's system. He could be one of the best power forwards in all of college basketball this season.
Then Coach Pope went and got backup center Brandon Garrison from Oklahoma State and backup forward Ansley Almonor from Fairleigh Dickinson. These two will be the backup big men, and they both possess a ton of upside. Garrison was a McDonald's All-American in 2023, and Almonor averaged 16.4 points per game a year ago.
Kentucky's frontcourt will be one of the best in the SEC and perhaps all of college hoops.