Kentucky will host a 2025 four-star wing on a visit next week
Kentucky basketball is closing in on looking to finish out their 2025-26 roster and after the addition on Saturday of 6-11 Croatian big man Andrija Jelavic, another name has emerged, as 2025 four-star wing Braydon Hawthorne will be taking a trip to Lexington on Wednesday, according to 247 Sports' Travis Branham.
Hawthorne, a 6-8 wing, de-committed from West Virginia on March 21 following the departure of head coach Darian DeVries. According to Branham, the West Virginia native is open to playing for the new staff at West Virginia, as he is currently on a visit there meeting with the new staff before coming to Lexington for a visit. Kentucky is looking for another guard to potentially close out the roster and they could go the wing route with the 6-8 Top-75 prospect, but it's unclear if the staff would close the roster with Hawthorne alone.
The 6-8 wing also is in the process of setting up future visits to Virginia Tech and Michigan. It is worth noting that former West Virginia assistant coach Chester Frazier, who Hawthorne has developed a really close relationship, is now at Virginia Tech, one of the schools the wing is considering. Hawthorne was one of the biggest risers in high school last season, as he went from just outside the Top-150 in the rankings, now up to No. 71 in 247 Sports' 2025 rankings.
Will Kentucky land one of the biggest risers in the 2025 class, will the Top-75 wing stay at West Virginia, or will Hawthorne follow his lead recruiter to Virginia. We will see as things unfold in the coming few weeks, as he is looking to take is time with the recruiting process.