Kentucky will host a sharpshooting guard from a blue blood school for a visit
The Kentucky coaching staff is looking to add a shooter via the transfer portal to complete the roster, and a new option has come up. Kansas transfer Rylan Griffen has been a name Kentucy has been associated with for a while now but there wasn't a ton of smoke.
Now, Kentucky is set to host Griffen for a visit on Tuesday, according to Joe Tipton of On3.
Griffen transferred to Kansas from Alabama, but his one and only season playing for the Jayhawks did not go all that well. He averaged 6.3 points per game while shooting 37.2% from the field and 33.6% from three.
During the 2023-24 season, when he was at Alabama and the Crimson Tide made a Final Four run, Griffen was a star, averaging 11.2 points per game to go with 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists.
During this season at Alabama, the 6'6 guard shot 45.4% from the field and 39.2% from three, proving he is capable of having a great season.
When Griffen left for Kansas, many believed he would have a great season, but it just didn't pan out that way. In Mark Pope's system, fans could expect him to have a season much like the one he had at Alabama two years ago.
Griffen would be a perfect fit to come in and fill the hole Kentucky is looking to fill shooter-wise on their 2025-26 roster. If this visit goes well, Griffen could be the next player added to the roster, and he would thrive playing for the Wildcats.