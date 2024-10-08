Kentucky wing Jaxson Robinson shares what he wants to show NBA scouts
On October 7th, Kentucky basketball had their annual Pro Day, where a ton of NBA scouts were in attendance. This gives all of these players a chance to show off their skills in front of the NBA's best talent evaluators to show these scouts why they need to pay attention to this team.
One of the players on this Kentucky team with the highest upside when it comes to the NBA is Jaxson Robinson. He was interviewed during the Pro Day broadcast on SEC Network + and talked about what he wants to show the scouts. Here is what Robinson had to say about what he wants to show NBA scouts at Pro Day and this season.
"I'd probably say my defensive versatility. Just trying to make plays on the defensive end. Bring energy to my team. To my squad, lead the guys. Hopefully whatever we do we end up with the win."
The best part about this quote was he was then asked about how he is known as a scorer. The fact that he started the interview off talking about defense shows how much of a priority it is for him and for Coach Pope.
All Kentucky fans know Robinson can score the basketball, but if he can also defend at a high level, it will be huge for this basketball team. It would also go a long way to helping Robinson reach his goal of being drafted to the NBA. Robinson is going to be the star player for this Kentucky team.