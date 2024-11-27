Kerr Kriisa discussed how well Andrew Carr played after Kentucky's win over WKU
The Kentucky Wildcats had their worst offensive showing on the young season but were still able to take down WKU 87-68. The Wildcats were great defensively, as they held WKU to 31.8% from the field and 15.4% from deep.
One player who did have a great offensive showing for the Wildcats was Andrew Carr who scored 18 points while going 6-8 from the field.
After the game, Kerr Kriisa talked to the media about how well the Wildcats played. Here is what Kriisa had to say about Carr's performance in the win over WKU: “He was phenomenal. He has been phenomenal every night, even if, statistically, it is not there. He attacks the game in so many ways maybe guys that just watch the freaking stats wouldn’t understand. It is expected from him, and he delivers every night.”
Carr has been incredibly consistent for the Wildcats so far this season, and he was also the star in the massive win over Duke. Carr is averaging 10.8 points per game this season and shooting a whooping 63.9% from the field. He has been efficient and has given the Wildcats a solid performance in almost every game this season.
Carr also proved against Duke and even WKU that he can score some huge buckets down the stretch. Carr is one of the veteran leaders on this basketball team, and his consistent play will be massive for Coach Pope.
Carr and the rest of the veteran players on this Kentucky roster are the reason the Wildcats will have such a great season.