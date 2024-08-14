Knowing how many shots Travis Perry is putting up every day no wonder he is an elite shooter
One of the biggest parts of being a good shooter is putting up a lot of shots on a daily basis. Kentucky freshman Travis Perry understands this as he is doing much more than he is asked on a day-to-day basis.
At a recent media session, Perry was asked how many shots the coaching staff wants the team to take every day, and he said 300. He was then asked how many he is taking every day, and Perry said he tries to get up to 500 and 1,000 shots per day.
This shows just how good of a work ethic Perry has, and it will help him get on the floor as a freshman. This team as a whole is going above and beyond what is asked of them, and it will lead to wins on the floor.
Perry has a chance to be one of the best shooters in all of college basketball this season, and one of the big reasons why is thanks to all of this extra work he is putting in every day.
Many didn't expect Perry to have much of a role as a true freshman this season, but he has quickly turned heads in a short period of time in Lexington. Some players like Amari Williams and Collin Chandler said Perry is the best shooter they have ever seen or played with.
If Perry keeps making shots, it is going to be really hard for the coaching staff to keep him off the floor this season.