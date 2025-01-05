Koby Brea discussed how elite the Rupp Arena crowd was against the Florida Gators
Whenever a top ten team comes into Rupp Arena, the crowd is always incredible, but something felt different about this matchup between #6 Florida and #10 Kentucky. This was one of the best Rupp Arena crowds in recent memory, and the players felt it.
Koby Brea went unconscious from three in this game as he scored a team-high 23 points on 8-11 shooting and 7-9 from three. After the game Brea talked about the environment in Rupp Arena.
Here is what Brea had to say about the environment in Rupp Arena against the Florida Gators, “Honestly, it felt amazing just being able to look up into the stand of the scene. The whole gym was crowded, and everybody was super excited and loud about the game. I think that's the loudest I have probably heard it all year. So, it was unbelievable to just be in that atmosphere and play against such a good opponent. “
Knowing the SEC is so good this season from top to bottom, the Wildcats are going to have to win a lot of games at home, so fans need to bring the energy to will this team to victory. If the Wildcats are able to continue winning these ranked games at home, it will go a long way in helping them finish atop the conference.
Kentucky once again proved that they are one of the best teams in college hoops, and if they are hot from deep, this basketball team can beat anyone in the nation.