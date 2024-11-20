Koby Brea explains why he has so much confidence shooting the ball
Knowing Kentucky is going to shoot a ton of three-point shots this season, having the best shooter in college basketball would be a huge weapon for Mark Pope. Well, luckily, Coach Pope does have the best shooter in college basketball on his roster, and his name is Koby Brea.
Heading into the season, many analysts considered Brea the best shooter in college hoops, but he has lived up to the hype four games into the season. On the year Brea is averaging 14.5 points per game but the most impressive part is that he is 15-19 from three so far this season for a percentage of 78.9. Obviously, that shooting percentage isn't sustainable for the veteran, but he very well could shoot around 50% from three this season.
After the game, Brea was asked about what makes him so confident. Brea had this to say about where he get his confidence to shoot the ball from, “I get confidence from the team and coaching staff. They do a good job of pouring confidence into me. It means a lot how much they trust me, and everything becomes easier. On the floor, being able to move, everything flows and comes to you. I take my time and stay patient, and I know it is going to be good.”
Every time the ball leaves Brea's hand, it feels like it's going in for the Dayton transfer. Fans knew that Brea would thrive in Coach Pope's system, but no one could have expected a 15-19 start from deep.
The Wildcats have a confident Brea early into this season, and that is a scary thing for other teams in the nation.