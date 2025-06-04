Koby Brea is among the top 50 of ESPN's updated NBA Draft board
In the NBA, shooting continues to be more and more important, and with that, many teams have that as a focus on draft night. For Kentucky guard Koby Brea, that could very well play in his favor. The sharpshooting guard is continuing to trend as a second round pick in the NBA Draft, with more outlets latching on to what the 6-7 guard is capable of.
ESPN's Jonathan Givony recently released his updated big board of the top 100 prospects in the draft, and Brea was among the top 50 on the list. With how well he is as a shooter and his improved defense throughout last season, teams should be willing to go after him, especially as the second round goes on. Brea is the perfect type of player to carve out a role for himself in the league with his shooting.
Brea was higher than all of the other four Wildcats hoping to hear their names called in Brooklyn. Amari Williams was next on the list at #60, followed by Jaxson Robinson at #72, Lamont Butler at #94 and Andrew Carr capping off the big board at #100. It's clear that Brea is becoming more likely to be a second round pick. In his college career, Brea shot 43 percent from three, including a staggering 49 percent from deep in his final season at Dayton before transferring to Kentucky.
With how much teams value shooting in the NBA, it wouldn't make sense to pass on an efficient shooter like Brea late in the draft.