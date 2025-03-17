Koby Brea must shoot the ball well for Kentucky to make a run in the NCAA Tournament
Koby Brea has been really good for the Kentucky Wildcats this season, averaging 11.5 points per game while shooting 43.9% from deep. Brea's role has increased for Kentucky with Jaxson Robinson being done for the season, which means he will start and play a ton of minutes in the NCAA Tournament.
Kentucky needs Brea to get hot from three during the Big Dance if the Wildcats are going to make a deep run. It's hard to say that there is a point in the season where Brea hasn't been hot, as he is nearly shooting 44% from deep.
While this is true, if Brea can make a lot of threes during the postseason, it will go a long way at helping this team make a deep run. Brea is the best shooter in college basketball, and if he can score over 15 points a game during the NCAA Tournament, this team can go deep.
Kentucky knows what they are going to get from Otega Oweh, Amari Williams, Andrew Carr, and Lamont Butler. Brea is the Wildcats wildcard, as he can get hot and go for over 20 points, or he can struggle and not even score five.
If Brea has a good night shooting while Kentucky's other stars also play well, it will be hard to see the Wildcats losing. He is the X-factor for this Kentucky team making a deep tournament run. Coach Pope would love to see his veteran sharpshooter be lights out from deep in the NCAA Tournament.