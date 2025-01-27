Koby Brea needs to get hot for Kentucky's losing streak to end in Knoxville
Koby Brea got SEC play started with a bang, scoring 23 points in the Wildcat's massive win over the Florida Gators, but he has since cooled off in conference play. Since the 7-9 performance from three against the Gators, the sharpshooter is shooting 26.9% over his last five games on 26 attempts.
In this span of five games, Brea averages only 5.4 points per game. His big performance is the reason why the Wildcats were able to get the win over Florida, and the Wildcats need more performances like this from the best shooter in college hoops.
The Kentucky Wildcats are getting ready to play an elite defensive team as they make the trip to Knoxville to take on the Tennessee Volunteers. The Vols held Auburn, one of the best offensive teams in college basketball, to 53 points in their own gym. Tennessee did lose this game, but their defense is suffocating.
Brea needs to be able to get some threes up in this game, and if they go down, it will go a long way to helping the Wildcats get the big road win.
A three-game losing streak in SEC play would hurt the Wildcat's chances of getting the double-bye in Nashville and a top seed in the big dance. Kentucky really needs to find a way to win in Nashville, and Brea getting open looks would help this happen.
Coach Pope and the staff need to try and find some ways to get him some shots if the Wildcats want to pull off the upset.