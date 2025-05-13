Koby Brea rising and Otega Oweh falling in recent NBA Mock Draft
Kentucky fans have been on edge recently, stressed about whether Otega Oweh will be returning to Lexington next season. He recently talked about his plans for the draft and discussed how he is all in on the process.
He also didn't deny the rumors that if he isn't going to go in round one, he will return to Kentucky. A recent Yahoo Sports NBA Mock Draft that came out after the lottery selection didn't have Oweh going at all. This should give Kentucky fans a lot of confidence that the leading scorer from last season should be back this year.
The Kentucky Wildcat who did make this list is Koby Brea, whose draft stock is rising every day. In this Yahoo Sports mock draft, Brea went 34th overall to the Charlotte Hornets.
Kevin O'Conner, who created this mock draft, had this to say about Brea: "Another shooter here for Charlotte. Brea projects as a shooting specialist who has a clear path to becoming a rotation player because of his highly sought after skill. But in order to avoid being a weak link on defense, he’ll need to make improvements to his athleticism."
This mock draft was good news for Big Blue Nation on all fronts, as this makes it seem like Oweh will be coming back to Kentucky and Brea's stock continues to rise.
An NBA team is going to find a way to use Brea as he is one of the best shooters in college basketball in recent memory. Coach Mark Pope will have a player selected in the 2025 NBA Draft.