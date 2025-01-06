Koby Brea's shooting will be an x-factor for a Kentucky NCAA Tournament run
A massive reason the Kentucky Wildcats were able to take down the Florida Gators was thanks to the three-point shooting of Koby Brea. The sharpshooter is shooting 52.3% from three on the season, and this is on 6.1 attempts per game. Brea is 45-86 on the season from three, which is just not human.
The best shot in college basketball is a Brea three, and the best move in college basketball is a Brea pump fake. If Brea continues to shoot like this, especially in big games, it is going to be hard to beat the Kentucky Wildcats.
At times in big games this season, the opposing team has done a good job of limiting the Brea three-point attempts. Kentucky needs to do everything in its power to get Brea the ball with time to shoot because he is lights out.
Brea is the type of player who, when the ball leaves his hand, everyone just expects it to go in, and when it doesn't, it is almost shocking.
A big key for Kentucky to do well in SEC play and make a run in the NCAA Tournament will be Brea shooting the ball well from deep. If he continues to shoot the ball the way he did against Florida, this Kentucky team is very tough to beat.
If Brea keeps shooting the ball well, teams will try and take him out of the game, so Coach Pope and the staff need to keep finding creative ways to get him looks. Brea shooting the ball well from deep is the x-factor for Kentucky having a special season.