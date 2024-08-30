Koby Brea's upside is through the roof for Kentucky basketball this season
Mark Pope's offense is based on his team being able to shoot the basketball, and this season, his Kentucky Wildcats will have just that. Last season at BYU, Coach Pope's team launched a ton of threes, and that won't be any different this season with him in Lexington.
Coach Pope scanned the portal and found a bunch of players who would be able to make threes at a high volume, but the best shooter on the team will be the Dayton transfer, Koby Brea. The reason Brea will be the best shooter on this team is because he was the best shooter in college basketball last season. For the Flyers last season, Brea averaged 11.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 51.2% from the field and an astonishing 49.8% from three.
Thinking about how great of a shooter Brea already is and then adding him into Coach Pope's offense, which is based on ball movement leading to open shots, is a scary thought. If Brea has open looks, he isn't going to miss very often. Also, Brea isn't the only shooter on this team, so opponents can't just try to slow him, or other players will make it rain from deep.
If Brea has another elite season from deep while shooting over 45% in this offense, he is going to be an All-SEC player. Don't let Brea get hot in the NCAA Tournament because if that happens, this Kentucky team will be capable of making it all the way to the Final Four.