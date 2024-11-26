Koby Brea says Western Kentucky is an aggressive defensive team
Kentucky basketball is now 5-0 on the season, coming off of a win against Jackson State on Friday. Now, their sights are set on the in-state Western Kentucky Hilltoppers when they both clash on Tuesday night in Rupp Arena.
What do the Hilltoppers bring to the table? Koby Brea talked with media on Monday ahead of the matchup, and the first thing he singled out is just how aggressive WKU is on the defensive end. He also says their style is similar to what they faced against Duke in the Champions Classic, where the Wildcats fought back from a 9-point halftime deficit to get the signature win.
"We've been watching a couple of (their games), and they're a pretty good defensive team from what we've seen. They change up their defenses a lot. They got a lot of aggressive defenders. So, I think it will be something new for us, kinda similar in a way to Duke a little bit. I think it will be a good challenge for us. They have some guys who are able to put the ball down and get a bucket. That's also another challenge for us, you know, just one-on-one defense and all that. I think it's a good opportunity for us. Just keep growing and keep seeing different styles of basketball before conference comes up and all that."- Brea on WKU's style of play.
With the schedule really getting tougher here soon, it's good for this Kentucky team to see different styles so they won't be rattled when a new style of play enters the fold. The experience also helps with that, as a bunch of Kentucky's roster has seen a lot of different styles of play in their college basketball careers.
They'll face a Western Kentucky style that likes to mix it up. The Wildcats and the Hilltoppers face off on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. ET and you can watch on ESPNU.