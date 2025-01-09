Lamont Butler has exceeded expectations for the Kentucky Wildcats this season
When the Kentucky Wildcats landed Lamont Butler in the transfer portal, many thought he would be an elite floor general and defender. While both these things have been the case this season, he is scoring at a much higher clip than many would have imagined.
At San Diego State, Butler had some big scoring games and made some important shots, but he has averaged around ten points per game for most of his career. This was the number many expected him to average for the Wildcats this season, but he has exceeded expectations.
Butler is right behind Otega Oweh when it comes to points per game, as he is averaging 14.2. The best part of the offensive explosion seen this season for Butler has been the three-point shooting. Butler's career-high from three heading into this season was 34.2%, but this year, he is shooting 40.5% from three, blowing this previous number out of the park.
Butler is also shooting 57% from the field this season, which is the 48th-best field goal percentage in college basketball. Knowing he is doing this as a guard who shoots the ball quite a bit is impressive.
Butler's great offensive start to the season has made up for Jaxson Robinson's early season struggles, but if Robinson can get going, it will make this great Kentucky team elite.
Not only has Butler been a great player for the Wildcats early into the season, but he has also been a leader in the locker room and something of an on-court coach helping out Mark Pope.
Butler's leadership and massive performance against Louisville will make him a Wildcat Big Blue Nation will never forget.