Lamont Butler is playing All-American level basketball for the Kentucky Wildcats
Lamont Butler has had an exceptional start to the 2024-25 season, and he is a big reason why the Kentucky Wildcats are 10-1 with SEC play right around the corner. His start to the season has been special enough that his name should start to be mentioned in All-American discussions.
Butler came to Kentucky from San Diego State, where he proved to be one of the best on-ball defenders in all of college basketball. He had never averaged over ten points per game, but he was an elite game manager and passer but scored when the opportunity came about.
Now Butler is playing for the Wildcats and is averaging 15.1 points per game while shooting an elite 60.76% from the field which is 26th best in college hoops. A percentage like this for a point guard is elite, and he is doing it on 8.8 shots per game. Butler is also shooting an incredible 48.1% from three, which is a career-high by a wide margin.
Knowing that Butler is still one of the best defenders in all of college basketball, but he is also scoring the basketball at a high rate makes him one of the best players in the nation. If he is able to keep up these numbers, Butler will, without question, be an All-SEC player, but his name could even start to come up in All-American discussions.
Butler is the perfect guard to help this Kentucky team go on a run in the NCAA Tournament, as he has a ton of tournament experience. The team leader has quickly become a Lexington fan favorite, especially after he dominated Louisville in the Wildcat's big rivalry win.