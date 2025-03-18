Lamont Butler must stay healthy for Kentucky to make a run in the NCAA Tournament
The gas that keeps the car driving for the Kentucky Wildcats this season has been their veteran point guard, Lamont Butler. On the season, Butler is averaging 11.5 points, 4.3 assists, and 2.8 rebounds per game for the Wildcats.
Butler has been in and out of the lineup all season long due to an early season ankle injury, and of late, he has been hindered by a banged-up shoulder. He has exited multiple games due to this injury, including most recently against Oklahoma in the SEC Tournament.
Butler did not play against Alabama in the SEC Tournament, but after the loss to the Crimson Tide, Coach Mark Pope said he would be ready to go for the NCAA Tournament.
The Wildcats point guard has been wearing a brace on his shoulder since returning from the injury, and a blow to this area clearly hurts immensely. Kentucky fans are scared that one wrong hit to Butler's shoulder could cause his season to be over, and this would also likely lead to Kentucky's season being over.
If the Wildcats are going to make a run in the NCAA Tournament, they will need Butler to stay healthy throughout the entire tournament.
According to the Evan Miya analytics Butler is the Wildcat's most valuable player based on what he does on both ends of the floor. Butler is known as an elite defender, but at the same time, he is incredible at facilitating Coach Pope's offense. If he can stay on the floor, this team will make a run in the Big Dance.