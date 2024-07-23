Lamont Butler on Kentucky's backcourt: 'We can shoot the lights out'
Kentucky guard Lamont Butler was made available to the media on Tuesday afternoon, and he had lots of great things to say about his teammates and this upcoming season.
Andrew Stefaniak of Kentucky Wildcats on SI asked Butler about how the backcourt has looked so far, and then veteran guard had this to say, "We got a great group. The backcourt is amazing. We can shoot the lights out the ball so I think it's going to be really tough to beat us. Just seeing it right now, I think it's forming well. Like you said, we have a veteran group, so we are learning quickly and jelling quickly. Just trying to continue to get that team chemistry down. It's going at a fast pace right now, learning all of the new stuff Coach Pope is trying to instill in us, but we've been playing very well, and I'm excited for it."
It's great to hear that Kentucky's backcourt is coming together well and that they are shooting the ball well. While all of these players are older, it is still hard to learn a new system, so Kentucky fans should be excited to know that these players are picking up on things quickly.
Butler is going to be a big part of this team with his ability to lock down opposing guards, facilitate, and score the basketball. It is clear that Butler is a leader on this team and will be a massive reason why the Wildcats make a run in March.