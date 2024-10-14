Lamont Butler releases his own rap song called "Wildcats"
We got a preview on Friday during his introduction at Big Blue Madness, but Kentucky guard Lamont Butler has officially released his new rap song called "Wildcats." I bet you didn't know, the Wildcats had a really good rapper on their team, did you? Butler dedicates his song to playing his first season at Kentucky, and there's a lot of lyrics to break down.
Butler, a transfer from San Diego State, knows all about playing in the biggest stage in college basketball, and he's bringing that experience to Lexington to play for the biggest brand in college basketball. The song starts with a brief commentary of his game-winning shot from a few years ago in the Final Four, and he's here to do "omega things" like he says in the song. "Time to run it back one more time, I want some better rings," he said. Then came the player shout-outs with Otega Oweh, Trent Noah (and Harlan County), Amari Williams, Brandon Garrison, Kerr Kriisa, and all of the rest of the players, as well as Mark Pope.
There's tons more to break down about the song, but you're here to listen. Who knew Lamont Butler had these wrapping skills, and Big Blue Nation is certainly here for it. Who knows, maybe we get a full album soon? Butler hinted at this song coming out when he sang it during his introduction at Big Blue Madness, and now we have the full product with a music video to go along with it.
Enjoy the listen, BBN.