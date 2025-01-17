Lamont Butler's defense will make or break the Kentucky Wildcats against Alabama
When the Kentucky Wildcats take on the Alabama Crimson Tide, two of the best offensive teams in college basketball will be clashing, and fans can expect a lot of points to be scored in Rupp Arena.
While scoring is going to be very important for the Kentucky Wildcats, and they need to shoot the three ball well, another key to victory is Lamont Butler slowing Mark Sears.
Alabama's point guard, Sears, is one of the best point guards in all of college basketball. Sears is averaging 18.6 points per game this season, but he has been more inefficient from the field and three this year compared to Alabama's Final Four run a year ago.
On top of this, Butler is one of the best on-ball defenders in all of college basketball. If Butler is able to play elite defense on Sears it will go a long way to helping the Wildcats win this game.
It is going to be next to impossible to keep Sears from scoring in double figures, but if Butler could make him inefficient from the field, he would have done his job against one of the best guards in college basketball.
It would also be helpful if Butler had another good game scoring the basketball. Butler has scored in double figures in three of the Wildcat's four SEC games, and if he did it again against the Alabama Crimson Tide, it would be huge.
Butler's defense could be a big reason why Kentucky either wins or loses on Saturday against the #4 Crimson Tide.