Lamont Butler's 'We're going to win this game' comment has Tennessee fans upset
The Kentucky Wildcats are about to take on the Tennessee Volunteers in the Sweet 16, and there are a lot of interesting narratives surrounding this game.
One interesting narrative is the fact that the Wildcats have beaten the Vols twice this season and will look for a third victory in the NCAA Tournament.
If the Wildcats are going to win this game on Friday night in Indianapolis, they will need some good play out of their point guard, Lamont Butler. The veteran guard didn't play in the team's first matchup and then got hurt in the second matchup.
After the win over Illinois, Butler talked a little bit about the Wildcats matchup with the Vols, and Tennessee fans are quite upset.
Here is the quote from Butler that has Tennessee fans upset, "We're just battle-tested throughout this whole conference. The conference was a beast. We had a lot of good teams that we played, but we stayed resilient, stayed together. And it showed today. Everybody was playing with love and passion for one another, and we can't focus about anything but the next game. We just have a lot of love, and we're going to win that game."
The Tennessee media will push this quote to the players so it will be interesting to see if this gives the players in orange some more motivation.
The Wildcats and Volunteers are set to play on Friday night at 7:39 pm et. The first two matchups don't matter if the Wildcats lose this game, so Mark Pope needs to have his team ready.