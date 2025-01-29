Lamont Butler to BBN on Brandon Garrison's Instagram live: 'Imma be back soon'
Lamont Butler didn't play in the Kentucky Wildcats' win over the Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville. He was playing banged up ever since the Texas A&M game, where he took a lot of hard falls, and Butler finally needed a game off.
After the win over Tennessee, Kentucky center Brandon Garrison went live on Instagram, and Butler could be heard saying, "Imma be back soon," which is a great sign.
Butler is the leader for this basketball team off and on the court, so the Wildcats need him back on the floor. Jaxson Robinson has done well playing point guard with Butler not on the floor, leading to two big wins over Gonzaga and Tennessee.
Perhaps when Butler is back playing, Coach Mark Pope should still use Robinson at point guard, as this lineup makes a lot of three-point shots.
Hopefully, Butler's injury is just some general soreness, and he will be back on the floor against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday, but this is still to be seen.
Butler seemed to be moving well on the bench during the Tennessee game, so this, plus him saying he will be back on the floor soon, are signs the Wildcats won't be without PG1 for much longer.
Butler is going to play a massive role for the Wildcats in March as he is an experienced veteran player who has played in a National Championship game before. Having a player like this will go a long way to helping the Wildcats do something special in March.