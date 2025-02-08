Lamont Butler will make his long-awaited return as Kentucky hosts South Carolina
On Friday evening, Lamont Butler's status for the Wildcat's matchup with South Carolina was changed from out to questionable. This news had Kentucky fans fired up as there was a shot that PG1 would suit up in this game.
This morning rolls around, and Butler is officially good to go ahead of the Wildcats matchup with South Carolina. This is massive news, as Kentucky has missed his veteran leadership, decision-making, and lockdown defense.
The bad news for the Wildcats is Jaxson Robinson is a true game time decision from a wrist injury he sustained in practice on Friday. Robinson has been outstanding in SEC play and has scored 20-plus points in three of his last five games. The Wildcats need him to be out there, but it sounds like he will be a true game-time decision.
It is huge for Kentucky that Butler is back because if both he and Robinson didn't play in this game, it would be really hard to win. Hopefully, Robinson is able to suit up, but Butler being back really will help this team win a must-win ballgame.
Here is how Kentucky fans can watch Kentucky's matchup with South Carolina, which is set to tip in under an hour.
How to watch #14 Kentucky vs. South Carolina
The Kentucky Wildcats and South Carolina Gamecocks are set to tip off at noon et on Saturday in Rupp Arena and this game can be watched on ESPN2. The Wildcats have an 86.4% chance to win this game, according to ESPN, so the analytics like Mark Pope's team in this one.