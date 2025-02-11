LOOK: Kentucky star PG Lamont Butler part of a heartwarming fan interaction
Lamont Butler has quickly become a fan favorite for his play on the court and, of course, his exceptional game against the Louisville Cardinals, leading the Wildcats to a win over their rival, but he has been great with fans.
One recent fan interaction that was posted on X had to do with a little boy named Boone, who suffers from a rare skin condition called Epidermolysis Bullosa and Butler is his favorite player. At his first-ever Kentucky game, when the Wildcats faced Brown, Boone got a white #1 Butler jersey.
Boone's parents sent the photo of him in the jersey to Butler. The Wildcat's point guard responded by telling them to bring Boone to the next home game, which ended up being Texas A&M. After the game, Butler came back out on the floor, signing his jersey and a ball, and spent ten minutes visiting with Boone.
The Facebook post about this wholesome fan interaction had the quote "They say never meet your hero. Well, I'm glad my son did." Butler is a perfect example of what a Kentucky basketball player should be, as he is elite on the floor and a better person off the floor.
Butler will have only played one season in Lexington when Mark Pope's first season in Lexington comes to a close, but he has made a lasting memory as a player Big Blue Nation and Boone will never forget.
Here is the post from Boone's father which contains a description of the interaction and some photos.