Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick interested in hiring former Kentucky legend as assistant coach
The Los Angeles Lakers shocked the NBA world yesterday when they hired former player JJ Redick as their new head coach. The Lakers are one of the biggest brands in all of pro sports, and the hiring of an inexperienced head coach has caused a divide in the NBA world. Some believe this will be a great hire, while others aren't so convinced.
Redick currently hosts a podcast with NBA superstar LeBron James, who, of course, will now play for Redick on the Lakers. Some are wondering how this hire will affect James, although he isn't the type of player who needs much coaching as he has been in the league for a very long time.
Now Redick will have to put together a staff and one name that has been floating around is Kentucky legend Rajon Rondo. When it comes to basketball IQ, there aren't many better than Rondo, and he had a solid career playing with the Lakers for a while.
It has been believed for a while that Rondo would be an excellent NBA coach, and it looks like he might get his first opportunity if Redick were to hire the Kentucky and NBA legend.
Redick will be putting together his staff over the next few days, so news on whether Rondo will be hired to coach the Lakers should hit in the next few days. Anthony Davis and James will once again compete for a ring, but now Redick will be the man trying to help make it happen with a game plan.